Branded ‘witch’, Nepal woman force-fed human excreta: Police

world Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
A 35-year-old woman in Nepal was allegedly thrashed and forced to eat human faeces by a group of villagers in the latest attack linked to accusations of witchcraft, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sabita Devi, Poshila Danuwar, Indra Devi Singh Danuwar, Sukeshwori Devi and Rajeshree Anuwar, Superintendent of Police Shyam Krishna Adhikari said.

Sukeshwori and Rajashree have been taken into police custody, he said, adding that they have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The practice of accusing women of being witches and assaulting or killing them is still common is some parts of Nepal, although it is illegal.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:00 IST

