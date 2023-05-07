Watch: Shocking moment as Brazil plane's engine catches fire just before take off

A Brazilian low-cost airline, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, aircraft suffered a breakdown after its engine caught fire on the runway moments before take off. It incident took place on May 4 when the plane was readying for its internal flight from the Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre.

The GOL Airlines Flight 2040 caught fire before take-off in Brazil. (Mirror)

Shortly before it was due to depart a “technical problem” caused flames to erupt from the engine and the flight was aborted, reported the Mirror. None of the passengers were hurt in the incident that caused the runway to shut for an hour.

The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew.

“GOL reports that this Thursday, Flight G3 2040, operating the Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre route at 5.20 pm, had its take-off interrupted after a technical failure was detected in engine two," informed the airlines' spokesperson.

“The decision was taken while taxiing at low speed during the first stretch of the runway at Santos Dumont Airport. The crew followed the established procedures and returned to the parking position to disembark, which occurred without incident."

“To minimise the impact on customers, the company is offering places on the next flights,” it added.

Passengers affected by the incident were accommodated on other flights departing the area.

A spokesperson for aviation authority Infraero said, “Operations at Santos Dumont Airport were suspended between 5:27 pm and 6:26 pm on 4 May due to debris left on the runway by an aircraft from the airline GOL, which encountered a problem during takeoff.

“There were no injuries. Maintenance and operations teams promptly carried out an inspection and the cleaning of the runway.”

An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing, the report said.