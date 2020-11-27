e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brazil President Bolsonaro says he will not take Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil President Bolsonaro says he will not take Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, and Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic despite being infected with the virus in July.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Brasilia
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly said Brazilians will not be required to be vaccinated when a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly said Brazilians will not be required to be vaccinated when a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available.(Reuters file photo)
         

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday evening that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine, the latest in a series of statements he has made expressing skepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, the right-wing leader added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine.

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, and Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic despite being infected with the virus in July.

“I’m telling you, I’m not going to take it. It’s my right,” he said.

Bolsonaro also expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of mask wearing in the broadcast, implying there was little conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of masks in stemming the transmission of the virus.

The president has repeatedly said Brazilians will not be required to be vaccinated when a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available. In October, he joked on Twitter that vaccination would be required only for his dog.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In