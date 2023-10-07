Brazil to call emergency UNSC meeting in response to attack in Israel

Brazil's Foreign Ministry on Saturday announced its decision to call for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to the largest attack on Israel in years. Brazil, currently holding the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, strongly condemned the recent attacks and expressed solidarity with Israel through an official statement. The country reiterated its support for a "two-state solution," emphasizing the need for both Palestine and Israel to peacefully coexist within borders that are mutually agreed upon and internationally recognized.

Smoke plumes rise over Gaza City during Israeli air strikes.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Brazilian government reiterates that there is no justification for resorting to violence, especially against civilians, and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of the situation," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

READ | 'Greatest battle to end last occupation on earth': Hamas commander on Israel attack

"The mere management of the conflict is not a viable alternative for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and the resumption of peace negotiations is urgent," it added.

Earlier other countries including the United States issued a firm condemnation of the attack carried out by "Hamas terrorists" against Israel. Speaking about Hamas' attacks on Israel, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians…We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly who also criticized the attack wrote on X, "The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself."

READ | How world reacted to Hamas' surprise 'indiscriminate' Israel attack

"Violence and rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel and its right under international law to defend itself against terror," said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock calling for a ceasefire in Israel.

In response to a surprise rocket attack by Palestinian Hamas militants, Israel declared a "state of war" and initiated airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, instructed the nation's military to take action to clear towns where Hamas militants had infiltrated. These areas were the scenes of intense gunfights between the militants and Israeli soldiers. At least 100 people were killed and dozens have been held as hostages in the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON