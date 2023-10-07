News / World News / Restraint, solidarity: What world powers said on Hamas' surprise Israel attack

ByMallika Soni
Oct 07, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Israel-Palestine latest: Israeli forces were fighting Palestinian militants on the ground in several locations around the Gaza Strip.

Britain “unequivocally” condemns the surprise attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel, UK foreign secretary James Cleverly said.

Israel-Palestine latest: Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza.(Reuters)
"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself," James Cleverly said in a post on social media.

The French foreign ministry also condemned "in the strongest possible terms the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its population" after the firing of hundreds of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

France "expresses its full solidarity with Israel and the victims of these attacks. It reaffirms its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel's security", the ministry added.

This comes as Israeli forces were fighting Palestinian militants on the ground in several locations around the Gaza Strip, the country's army said after barrages of rockets were fired from the enclave into Israeli territory.

"It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground," army spokesman Richard Hecht said, adding, "Right now we're fighting. We're fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip... our forces are now fighting on the ground."

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the attack saying that violence against innocent people must stop straight away.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel from Gaza. Violence and rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel and its right under international law to defend itself against terror," Annalena Baerbock said.

Ukraine also expressed solidarity with Israel saying that it “strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people.”

Meanwhile Russia urged restraint from all sides saying, "We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs. Of course, we always call for restraint."

Spain expressed shock over the “indiscriminate violence” saying, “We strongly condemn the extremely serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel. We are shocked by this indiscriminate violence.”

Sign out