Home / World News / Brazil voting was not slowed by police stopping busses, elections chief says

Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:20 AM IST

Brazil Election: Questions arose over the integrity of the vote amid reports that Brazil's federal highway police was conducting illegal roadblocks.

Brazil Election: Merchandise supporting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president, at a vendor's stand.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

Voting in Brazil's presidential election was not slowed by police stopping busses, Superior Electoral Court chief Alexandre de Moraes said on Sunday, adding that poll stations would not close later than usual due to such police operations.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro or Lula? Brazil's runoff underway amid voter suppression concerns

Questions arose over the integrity of the vote amid reports that Brazil's federal highway police was conducting illegal roadblocks of buses carrying voters across the northeast region where Lula's support is strongest.

