Brazil voting was not slowed by police stopping busses, elections chief says

Voting in Brazil's presidential election was not slowed by police stopping busses, Superior Electoral Court chief Alexandre de Moraes said on Sunday, adding that poll stations would not close later than usual due to such police operations.

Questions arose over the integrity of the vote amid reports that Brazil's federal highway police was conducting illegal roadblocks of buses carrying voters across the northeast region where Lula's support is strongest.

