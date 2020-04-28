e-paper
Brazilian judge orders probe into accusations by ex-justice minister against Bolsonaro

In his decision, Judge Celso de Mello gave the federal police 60 days to question Moro about his explosive allegations.

A Brazilian supreme court judge on Monday ordered an investigation into accusations by ex-justice and security minister Sergio Moro that President Jair Bolsonaro sought to “interfere” with police investigations.

In his decision, obtained by AFP, Judge Celso de Mello gave the federal police 60 days to question Moro about his explosive allegations. The findings could result in either a request for political trial against Bolsonaro or an indictment against Moro for false testimony.

Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, resigned on Friday after clashing with Bolsonaro over the sacking of the federal police chief.

