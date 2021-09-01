Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brazilian viper's venom can stop Covid-19 from multiplying, claim scientists

The scientists carried out the research on monkeys and found that a molecule produced by the jararacussu pit viper inhibited the coronavirus' ability to multiply by 75 per cent. They hope to test the substance in human cells but have not given any timeline.
Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021
A new study has claimed that the venom of a snake can become a tool in fight against coronavirus. It has been carried out by researchers in Brazil and published in the scientific journal Molecules.

The researchers said that a molecule produced by the jararacussu pit viper inhibited the coronavirus' ability to multiply by 75 per cent. They arrived at the figure by conducting tests on monkeys.

Already known for its antibacterial qualities, the peptide can be synthesised in the laboratory, said Rafael Guido, a University of Sao Paulo professor and an author of the study, in an interview, making the capture or raising of the snakes unnecessary.

The scientists called it a possible first step toward a drug to combat the virus causing Covid-19. They hope to test the substance in human cells but have not given any timeline.

This is yet another experiment to find a way to stop Covid-19 from spreading, especially in the wake of reports from many countries that the effect of currently available vaccines is beginning to fade.

Reserarchers in Britain released a study last week, which said that protection against Covid-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade within six months.

The effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine after the second dose fell from 88 per cent to 74 per cent, an analysis of data collected in Britain's ZOE Covid study showed.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, effectiveness fell from 77 per cent to 67 per cent after four to five months.

Britain and other European nations are planning for a Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign later this year after top vaccine advisers said it might be necessary to give third shots to the elderly and most vulnerable from September.

