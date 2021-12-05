Breaking news highlights: Punjab records 38 new Covid-19 cases
-
Dec 05, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Punjab records 38 new Covid-19 cases
Punjab on Sunday reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection tally to 603,488, according to a medical bulletin. No virus-related death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours.
-
Dec 05, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Parliament should meet 100 days every year, says Jairam Ramesh
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh echoes vice president M Venkaiah Naidu's suggestion that Parliament should meet for a total of 100 days every year.
-
Dec 05, 2021 10:22 PM IST
UK logs nearly 44,000 new Covid-19 cases
UK logs 43,992 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths, as against 42,848 infections and 127 deaths on Saturday.
-
Dec 05, 2021 09:41 PM IST
In Bengaluru, full vaccination mandatory to enter malls
2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine is mandatory to avail entry into malls, shopping complexes, theatres and cinema halls. BBMP officials will conduct regular checks without any prior information. Strict action will be taken under Disaster Management Act 2005 in case of any violation: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
-
Dec 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
552 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in Singapore
Singapore records 552 new Covid-19 cases, as against 743 on Saturday. 13 more fatalities also recorded.
-
Dec 05, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Extortion case: Lookout notice against Jacqueline Fernandez
Lookout notice issued against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a ₹200 crore extortion case by Enforcement Directorate.
-
Dec 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
NTAGI's Covid-19 group to discuss booster dose tomorrow
The Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is likely to meet tomorrow to discuss additional dose of COVID-19 and pediatric vaccination: Reports
-
Dec 05, 2021 08:22 PM IST
9 cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant in Jaipur
9 cases of Covid-19's Omicron variant reported in Jaipur so far, says Rajasthan health department.
-
Dec 05, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead in road accident
6 people killed in road accident as car catches fire near Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. Among 8 people present in the car, 5 died on the spot while 3 were rushed to a hospital, where another passenger died.
-
Dec 05, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Nagaland killings: ‘Forces should have examined meticulously’
It is said that security forces received some information about movement of insurgent groups. I can't totally rule it out but even if such information was there, the security forces should have meticulously examined: Tokheho Yepthomi, Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland.
-
Dec 05, 2021 06:57 PM IST
With 7 new Omicron cases, Maharashtra's tally rises to 8
Samples of seven more people in Maharashtra test positive for Omicron Covid-19 variant. State's tally rises to seven, while nation tally reaches 12.
-
Dec 05, 2021 06:48 PM IST
13 passengers found Covid-19 positive at Hyderabad airport: Official
We have intensified surveillance mechanism at international airport in Hyderabad. 970 passengers arrived in city since December 1. Upon screening with RT-PCR, 13 were found positive and they were immediately shifted to chosen facility: Dr Srinivas Rao, Telangana health director
-
Dec 05, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Internet services snapped in Nagaland's Mon
To control law and order in Mon district following the incident, mobile internet/data services/ bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district prohibited with immediate effect until further notice: Abhijit Sinha, Nagaland home commissioner
-
Dec 05, 2021 05:14 PM IST
AIIMS Bilaspur to be ready by next June, says JP Nadda
We have come to a conclusion that AIIMS Bilaspur would be completely ready by June 2022 and dedicated to the people. Also, under PM Modi, construction work of 22 other AIIMS is underway: BJP president JP Nadda in Bilaspur
-
Dec 05, 2021 04:43 PM IST
BJP will form govt with 2-3rd majority in Rajasthan: Amit Shah
BJP will form govt in 2023 with two-third mandate in Rajasthan, says Union home minister in Rajasthan.
-
Dec 05, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Over 3 crore ITRs filed: Finance Ministry
More than three crore income tax returns have been filed for the financial year 2020-21 so far. The number of ITRs filed per day is over four lakh and increasing everyday as the extended due date of December 31 is approaching: Ministry of Finance
-
Dec 05, 2021 03:10 PM IST
ED records statement of Param Bir Singh
Enforcement Directorate records statement of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
-
Dec 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Pakistan logs 372 new Covid-19 cases
Pakistan records 372 fresh Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths. Total tally rises to 1,286,825 including 1,245,606 recoveries, 28,767 deaths and 12,452 active cases.
-
Dec 05, 2021 01:26 PM IST
'What exactly is home ministry doing': Rahul on civilian killing in Nagaland
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the incident of civilian killing in Nagaland during an Army operation in heart-wrenching. The government must give a real reply, the Congress leader said. Read More
-
Dec 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
In first weke of winter session, Rajya Sabha lost 52.30% of scheduled sitting time: Report
Rajya Sabha has lost 52.30% of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing winter session that concluded last Friday on account of "disruptions and forced adjournments," reports news agencies.
-
Dec 05, 2021 11:36 AM IST
First omicron case detected in Delhi
First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
-
Dec 05, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Deeply regret killing of civilians during anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland: Army
The Security Forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation including one soldier who succumbed to his injuries. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted, says Assam Rifles officials in statement.
-
Dec 05, 2021 10:30 AM IST
'Moment of great pride' as over 50% of eligible population fully vaccinated: Health minister
"It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated," says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Total vaccinations stand at 1,27,61,83,065, as per the Health Ministry.
-
Dec 05, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Anguished over unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting: Shah
"Anguished over unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," tweets home minister Amit Shah.
-
Dec 05, 2021 09:43 AM IST
India reports 8,895 fresh Covid cases as confirmed Omicron infections rise to 4
India's Covid-19 tally was increased by 8,895 cases , according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
-
Dec 05, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Puducherry govt makes Covid vaccination compulsory in Union Territory with immediate effect
-
Dec 05, 2021 08:17 AM IST
13 dead in Indonesia's Semeru volcanic eruption
The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru rose to 13 on Sunday, the national disaster mitigation agency spokesman told AFP, as rescuers dashed to free people trapped in the debris.
"The death toll is now 13 people. Rescuers found more bodies," Abdul Muhari told AFP by phone, adding that as many as 10 trapped people had been rescued alive.
-
Dec 05, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Cyclone Jawad impact: Odisha, West Bengal, Assam to receive heavy rainfall
While Cyclone Jawad weakening into a deep depression brought relief for coastal areas of Odisha, northern Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the system is expected to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places in the three impacted states. Read More
-
Dec 05, 2021 07:15 AM IST
‘Omicron variant has higher transmissibility rate': Maharashtra health minister
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said that the latest mutation of coronavirus (Omicron), which was first detected in South Africa, has a higher rate of transmissibility. However, the symptoms caused by it remain mild. “The Omicron variant of coronavirus has a higher transmissibility rate but its symptoms are mild, " he said on Saturday.
-
Dec 05, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Assam journalist booked under sedition charges over article on lawyer’s arrest
A journalist was charged with sedition on Saturday in Assam’s Silchar district, allegedly for writing an article on the arrest of lawyer Pradip Dutta Roy in a local news website, police said.
