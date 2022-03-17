Home / World News / Breaking: AAP moves SC against State Election Commission's announcement deferring Delhi civic body polls, reports ANI
Breaking: AAP moves SC against State Election Commission's announcement deferring Delhi civic body polls, reports ANI

Updated on Mar 17, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Mar 17, 2022 06:35 PM IST

    Yogi Adityanath attends a function on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur

  • Mar 17, 2022 05:53 PM IST

    PM Modi & his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison to hold 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on 21st March

    PM Modi & Australian PM Scott Morrison will hold the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on 21st March, reports ANI.

  • Mar 17, 2022 05:06 PM IST

    Shimla records an all-time high minimum temperature (18°C) today 

  • Mar 17, 2022 04:25 PM IST

    Yogi Adityanath visits Gorakhanath Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi 

  • Mar 17, 2022 03:50 PM IST

    Bhagwant Mann to lanch anti-corruption helpline number on Shaheed Diwas

    Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on 23rd March, Shaheed Diwas. People of the state will be able to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp, reports ANI.

  • Mar 17, 2022 03:30 PM IST

    Nawab Malik's son Amir Malik lodges FIR after man demands 3 crore to release his father out on bail

    Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son has lodged an FIR after a person allegedly demanded 3 crore from him to get his father out on bail, reported news agency PTI.

  • Mar 17, 2022 03:21 PM IST

    AAP moves SC against State Election Commission's announcement deferring Delhi civic body polls

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moves Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair and expeditious manner, without any interference from the Central government, reports news agency ANI.

  • Mar 17, 2022 02:32 PM IST

    Tripura deputy Chief Minister tables  a tax-free deficit budget of 26,892.67 crores in State Assembly

  • Mar 17, 2022 02:09 PM IST

    UP govt lifts all Covid-19 restrictions in state amid sustained decline in new cases

    The UP government has decided to lift all restrictions the in the state as Covid-19 cases remained under control over a period of time.

    Now, swimming pools, water parks are allowed to reopen, anganbadi centres can function, and wedding and such events have no restrictions except following of mask wearing protocols, read the order issued by the additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi.

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    India needs to grow fast amid new post-pandemic world order: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India needs to develop at a faster pace to find its role while the new world order shapes up in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Addressing a valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie via video conferencing, Modi said that the whole world is looking at India. 

    "In the circumstances created by COVID-19, new world order is emerging. In this new order, India has to develop itself at a faster pace," he noted.

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:28 PM IST

    Newly-elected MLAs at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during swearing-in ceremony

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann looking on as MLAs were administered the oath by protem speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar at the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann looking on as MLAs were administered the oath by protem speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar at the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
  • Mar 17, 2022 12:24 PM IST

    PM Modi inaugurates new sports complex in Mussoorie

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new sports complex via video-conferencing and dedicates revamped Happy Valley complex to the nation.

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:19 PM IST

    Newly-elected Punjab MLAs take oath in Chandigarh

    Punjab's newly-elected MLAs swearing-in as members of the Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh. The MLAs administered the oath of office and secrecy by protem speaker, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    Navjot Sidhu congratulates Punjab's newly-elected CM Bhagwant Mann

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    Delhi Metro services normal now: DMRC

    Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated.

  • Mar 17, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    Over 3 lakh Covid jabs given to children aged 12-14 yrs on Day 1

    Over 3 lakh children between 12 and 14 years have received their first shot of Covid vaccine taking the total doses administered in the country to over 180.80 crore, according to Union health ministry data. The age group of 12-14 years is being administered with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be given 28 days apart.

  • Mar 17, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    India managed Omicron surge better than others, says health ministry

    “India managed Omicron surge much better than other countries. Today, 15-17 lakh cases are being reported globally but India is reporting around 3000 daily cases,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health during a press briefing.

  • Mar 17, 2022 10:00 AM IST

    ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, wife over alleged coal scam

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee next week, in connection with an alleged coal scam.

  • Mar 17, 2022 09:23 AM IST

    Delhi Metro service delayed on these lines

    Delhi Metro is experiencing a delay in services on Violet, Green & Pink lines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced.

  • Mar 17, 2022 08:45 AM IST

    India records 2,539 new infections in last 24 hours amid worrying Covid surge in China

    India records 2,539 new Covid infections in last 24 hours amid worrying surge in China.

  • Mar 17, 2022 07:46 AM IST

    4 dead, many injured in Japan's powerful earthquake

    A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning. 

British international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan in London. (Reuters File)
People clear debris outside a medical center damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on a nearby apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.(AP)
Russian items will be removed from the shop after the war in Ukraine. escalated, says the souvenir shop seller in Sofia. (AP Photo)(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS Photo)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
A member of the Ukrainian military surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter(REUTERS)
A view shows Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters.
Debris lies scattered on the ground after the remains of a downed missile damaged a residential building in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. (via Reuters)
People walk past a poster showing precautions against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul on March 17, 2022, after South Korea's daily infections rose sharply to hit a new high of over 600,000. (Jung Yeon-je / AFP)(AFP)
A medical worker in a booth prepares to take a nasal swab sample from a man at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea on March 17, 2022. (AP Photo)
A woman holds a sample tube before getting tested for Covid-19 at a mobile nucleic acid testing site on a street in Beijing, China on March 17, 2022.(Reuters)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
This photo released by Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 shows the Drama Theatre, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council via AP)(AP)
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 16, 2022 shows a Russian ground forces deployment near the runway at Kherson Airfield, Kherson, Ukraine.(Maxar Technologies / AFP)
Debris from a destroyed building is seen following an earthquake in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)
Thursday, March 17, 2022
