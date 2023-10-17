News / World News / ‘Bring me home’: Disturbing video shows Israeli woman abducted by Hamas terrorists pleading for help

BySumanti Sen
Oct 17, 2023 02:45 PM IST

“I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings,” Mia Schem, 21, says in the video

A disturbing video that has surfaced shows an Israeli woman pleading for help, asking to get back home.Mia Schem, 21, was abducted by Hamas terrorists during an attack on an Israeli music festival site. Mia is seen being given medical care for a wound on her arm, before she pleads for help. The clip was reportedly released by the terrorists.

Mia Schem, 21, was abducted by Hamas terrorists during an attack on an Israeli music festival site (X)
In the video, Mia claimed that she had a three-hour surgery in Gaza, as per a translation from Hebrew by the Jerusalem Post. “They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings,” she said. “Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a social media post that Mia was kidnapped by Hamas, adding that the organisation posted this video in an attempt to prove that they are humane. “Last week, Mia wasabducted by Hamas,” the IDF wrote in a post on X. “IDF officials have since informed Mia’s family and are in continuous contact with them.”

“In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrorific terrorist organizationresponsible for the murder and abduction of babies, children, men, women and the elderly. At this time, we are deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of all hostages—including Mia,” it added.

‘At least she’s alive’

Mia’s aunt confirmed to Israeli media that the person in the video was Mia.“Today [the family] called me screaming and told me that they see Mia in a video on Telegram. I saw her, and I thought I was dreaming. I finally saw the girl after all this time,” her aunt Galit said. “She looks hurt and scared – but at least she’s alive.”

Mia’s mother spoke to her a day before the Hamas attack at the festival. “She called me to say she was going to a party down south,” Keren Schem said. “I asked her where, and she said she wasn’t sure.”

After learning about the attack, Keren repeatedly called her daughter, but got no answer. The IDF later informed her that Mia had been abducted.

Mia’s family is hoping other countries, too, will help bring the woman back home. “This is a very significant step, and we want our girl at home,” her aunt said, referring to the video. “We demand that the countries of the free world make sure that she return to us. She was with a very good friend of hers – Elya Toledano, and we heard nothing more about him. We want to know he’s okay.”

