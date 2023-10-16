Israeli family of five found lying in tragic embrace after being murdered by Hamas

An Israeli family of five people were found dead in an embrace after they were murdered by Hamas terrorists in Israel. Aviv Kutz, 54, was found embracing his wife, Livnat, 49, daughter, Rotem, 19, and sons Yonatan, 17, and Yiftach, 17. They were found together, lying dead in a bed at their Kfar Aza home after the October 7 attack, the Times of Israel reported. Aviv Kutz, 54, was found embracing his wife, Livnat, 49, daughter, Rotem, 19, and sons Yonatan, 17, and Yiftach, 17 (Rachel Elior/Facebook)

“On the day they were murdered, we were supposed to visit them,” the children’s aunt, Adi Levy Salama, said of the family. The family had lived in Boston for years before returning to Israel. “Aviv organized an annual kite festival along the fence with Gaza to show them that we just want to live in peace,” Adi said.

Livnat was a graphic designer born during the Yom Kippur War, while her husband was deputy director of a consulting firm. He also worked in agriculture. Yonatan and Yiftach attended the Kfar Hayarok boarding school in Ramat Hasharon. They also played basketball in the Hapoel youth program. Rotem, on the other hand, was an IDF soldier who trained new recruits.

“They were all amazing kids with huge hearts. They had their whole lives ahead of them,” Adi said.

Since the October 7 attack, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, most of them civilians, according to officials. Several others were taken hostage by the terrorists.

The Hamas attack on Israel over the last weekend claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.