Britain may not require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers from Feb

An announcement on the change in guidance is expected on January 26, the report said.
Fully  vaccinated individuals may soon be able to travel without Covid test(AFP)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Reuters |

 Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.

