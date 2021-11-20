Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Britain seeks ban on single-use plastic plates, cutlery to reduce waste
world news

Britain seeks ban on single-use plastic plates, cutlery to reduce waste

About 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion items of single-use cutlery, most of which are plastic, are used in Britain every year.
Only 10% of England's single-use plates and cutlery are recycled upon disposal.(Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Reuters | , London

Single-use plastic plates and cutlery and polystyrene cups could all be banned in England as the British government seeks to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, it said on Saturday.

England uses 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion items of single-use cutlery, most of which are plastic, per year, but only 10% are recycled upon disposal, it said.

Under proposals in a 12-week public consultation, businesses and consumers will need to move towards more sustainable alternatives.

The government also launched a separate call for evidence to address other sources of plastic pollution, such as wet wipes, tobacco filters, sachets and other single-use cups.

Banning plastic in these items could be a future policy measure.

"There is growing recognition of the damage that plastics cause to our environment and marine life in particular. We want to reduce the use of plastics in packaging and ban its use in items linked to littering," said environment minister George Eustice.

“We have already banned plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds and now plan to extend the ban to cutlery and balloon sticks where alternative materials, like wood can be used.”

RELATED STORIES

A ban on supplying plastic straws and stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton buds came into force in England last year.

Forced charges for single-use carrier bags has cut consumption in the main supermarkets by 95% since 2015.

The devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies on plastic waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
plastic pollution plastic ban
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP