Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Sunday to do all he could to secure the permanent release of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
"Pleased to see the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but her continued confinement remains totally unacceptable," Johnson said on Twitter.
"She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this."
Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote
Report says Japan planning to send armed forces to East China Sea
France ramps up weekend Covid-19 vaccinations after slow start
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death
- Chauvin's trial, one of the highest-profile criminal cases in Minnesota history, is taking place during a global pandemic that has had a dramatic impact.
India, China friends, but ‘rights and wrongs’ of border friction clear: Wang Yi
- India has consistently denied China’s allegation of provoking friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and have said that Chinese border troops were the first to trespass across the disputed boundary, triggering the faceoff and deaths of border troops on both sides.
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses
EU nations got a third of Moderna Covid-19 shots so far, data show
Mexican camp that was symbol of migrant misery empties out under Biden
Hong Kong: 4 people fall ill after receiving China's Sinovac Covid vaccine jabs
US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Lloyd Austin
Workers worry about safety, stress as US states ease mask rules
India, Iran, Russia to be part of new US push to find settlement in Afghanistan
- Soon after Blinken’s letter was accessed by Afghanistan’s Tolo News on Sunday afternoon, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, spoke over the phone with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss the peace process.
George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life
UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent Covid-19 testing
How women’s clothes became the first line of defence for protesters in Myanmar
- Protesters are stringing up women's clothing on lines across the streets of Myanmar to utilise a superstition in their favour.
