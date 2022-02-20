Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Reuters | , London

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.

The health of the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive. 

