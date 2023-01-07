This airline has new designer uniforms- including jumpsuits and hijabs

British Airways said that the uniform of the airlines which was a three-piece trouser and skirt sets till now, will also include jumpsuits and an option to wear tunics and hijabs, CNN reported. This marks the first time in nearly 20 years that the airline has revamped its uniform, the report said.

While the female cabin crew can wear anything from dress, skirt, trousers, as well as the jumpsuit, men can don a three-piece suit. The new collection has been created British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng who has been working on it for the past five years. The release was earlier delayed owing to the Covid pandemic, the report said.

The new uniform will also alter the airline’s classic colour palette as women’s uniforms will be in a navy jacquard fabric with red accents at the sleeves. It will also include a red scarf with wavy designs in blue and white, the report said, as the design is inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

“Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers,” British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said.

“From the very start, this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this," the chief added.

