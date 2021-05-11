Home / World News / British climate activist arrested after her group attacks HSBC, Barclays banks
Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group smashed the window frontage of HSBC and Barclays in Canary Wharf last month and have targeted Lloyd's of London as part of what the activists cast as a "Money Rebellion". Activist Gail Bradbrook was arrested from her home on Tuesday.
MAY 11, 2021
File Photo: Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, poses as she and others block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the city of London, Britain on October 14, 2019. (Henry Nicholls / REUTERS)

British climate activist Gail Bradbrook, the co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, was arrested at home on Tuesday for conspiracy to cause criminal damage and fraud after her group attacked banks such as HSBC and Barclays.

Activists from the group smashed the window frontage of HSBC and Barclays in Canary Wharf last month and have targeted Lloyd's of London as part of what the activists cast as a "Money Rebellion".

"Extinction Rebellion co-founder Gail Bradbrook was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police at her home in Stroud at around 5:30 am this morning for conspiracy to cause criminal damage and fraud in relation to Money Rebellion's debt disobedience," a spokeswoman for the group said.

The fraud allegation stems from a campaign to use personal credit card debt to make donations to groups allegedly damaged by banks - and then refusing to pay off the debt, a spokeswoman said.

Bradbrook, 49, who has a Ph.D. in molecular biophysics, says Britain and other countries are acting far too slowly to stop devastating climate change and that the Western financial system is fuelling the abuse of the planet.

Extinction Rebellion wants to prompt a wider revolt against the political, economic, and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

