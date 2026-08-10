British man killed in PoK clashes, family says he was hit by ‘stray bullet’: ‘There was firing by forces’

A British man was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in June as security forces clashed with people protesting over economic and electoral reforms. Mohammad Akhtar, a 50-year-old British national from Peterborough, was killed by a stray bullet in Kotli on June 9, The Guardian reported, citing his family.

Women's rights activists shout slogans during a protest in Karachi following unrest during the first phase of polling for the local legislature in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (AFP)

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Akhtar was not participating in the demonstrations and was staying near the area where clashes broke out, his cousin Mohammad Saad said.

“He wasn’t taking part in protests but the demonstrations were happening close to his house,” Saad said. “There was firing by the forces that day and he was hit by a stray bullet. There was a bullet wound on the side of his chest,” he added.

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Saad said Akhtar’s family was unable to register a police complaint and decided not to pursue the matter with British authorities because they feared the family could be targeted.

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{{^usCountry}} The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said, “The UK is deeply concerned by the situation" in parts of PoK. “FCDO ministers and the UK high commissioner in Islamabad are in touch with their counterparts, and UK travel advice was updated on 7 August and continues to advise against all but essential travel to affected areas,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said, “The UK is deeply concerned by the situation" in parts of PoK. “FCDO ministers and the UK high commissioner in Islamabad are in touch with their counterparts, and UK travel advice was updated on 7 August and continues to advise against all but essential travel to affected areas,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Supporters of the outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) block a road with a burning barricade after clashes with police during a protest demanding greater political rights and the abolition of 12 legislative refugee seats, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK.

Another British national remains in prison

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Waqas Arif, 38, from Nottingham, was detained in Mirpur following protests on June 5. His family said he was not involved in the demonstrations.

His sister Sumera said Pakistani security forces and Rangers entered their home after two of her other brothers joined the protests and took them away.

“Waqas was not involved in any kind of protests. But since my other two brothers were involved and they went for the protests with everybody else, the Pakistani forces along with the Rangers came into my house and they took my brothers away.

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“There is no charge. He hasn’t done anything. This is my brother, but I think there are thousands of other brothers like him from everywhere who they have put in [prison] so they can minimise the protest power … they have not even been taken to court,” she told The Guardian.

Arif’s wife, Varisha Kampulvi, said British authorities had been unable to establish direct contact with him since his detention in Mirpur.

What is happening in PoK?

Protests, going on for weeks now, are led largely by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil-society alliance demanding political and economic reforms.

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The two cases come amid continuing unrest. Pakistan has designated the JAAC a terrorist organisation and imposed a communications blackout in the region since June 5.

More than 30 people have reportedly been killed, HT reported earlier. Earlier clashes in June had already killed 11 people and injured more than 70, as per Al Jazeera. The government rejected the allegations.

The unrest has overlapped with the 2026 Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. The final phase of polling is taking place today, August 10, but voting has been delayed in seven constituencies because of security concerns. The JAAC has called for a boycott, as per Reuters.

The JAAC has also accused authorities of trying to suppress dissent and detaining scores of its supporters. It has described the ongoing three-phase elections, which began on July 27, as a “sham”, being held “at gunpoint”.

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