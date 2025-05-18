Menu Explore
British mountain guide Kenton Cool scales Everest for 19th time, sets new non-Sherpa record

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Kenton Cool first climbed Everest in 2004 and has returned almost every year since.

A British mountain guide, Kenton Cool, has climbed Mount Everest for the 19th time, setting a new record for the most ascents by a non-Sherpa climber.

Kenton Cool could not climb in 2014 when the season was cancelled after 16 Sherpa guides died in an avalanche.(REUTERS)

Iswari Paudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal, which equipped Kent's expedition, said Kenton Cool, 51, from southwest England, scaled the 8,849-metre peak on Sunday along with several other climbers and he was doing well and on way down from the summit, as reported by AP news agnecy report.

Kenton Cool first climbed Everest in 2004 and has returned almost every year since.

He could not climb in 2014 when the season was cancelled after 16 Sherpa guides died in an avalanche. In 2015, he missed the season again after an earthquake triggered another deadly avalanche that killed 19 people. In 2020, the season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every spring, hundreds of climbers and guides gather at the mountain during the short climbing window.

Also Read: Indian man, 45, dies on Mount Everest: ‘He refused to descend’

Kenton Cool's record

Many have already reached the summit this season. More are expected to attempt the climb before the end of May. After that, the monsoon season begins, bringing bad weather and making the climb more dangerous.

Only Nepali Sherpa climbers have reached the summit more times than Kenton Cool.

The highest number of Everest climbs is 30, held by Nepali Sherpa guide Kami Rita. He is currently on the mountain and is expected to make another ascent soon.

Climbers aim to finish their attempts before the weather changes. The monsoon season brings heavy snow, rain, and strong winds, making further climbs risky.

Cool continues to inspire many in the mountaineering world with his strong record and commitment.

