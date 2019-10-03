e-paper
British PM Boris Johnson set to suspend parliament from October 8 to 14

Pro-European lawmakers were outraged and saw the move as an attempt to stifle democratic debate on Britain's pending departure from the European Union on October 31.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2019 07:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, intends to ask for parliament to be suspended from October 8 to 14.
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, intends to ask for parliament to be suspended from October 8 to 14.(Bloomberg)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to ask for parliament to be suspended from October 8 to 14, his Downing Street office said Wednesday, after a previous attempt was ruled unlawful.

“These timings would mean parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations” for Queen Elizabeth II to outline the government’s new legislative programme, it said in a statement.

Johnson previously advised the monarch to suspend, or prorogue, parliament from September 10 to October 14.

Pro-European lawmakers were outraged and saw the move as an attempt to stifle democratic debate on Britain’s pending departure from the European Union on October 31.

Following legal challenges in England and Scotland, the Supreme Court judged Johnson’s advice to the monarch was unlawful, and deemed the lengthy prorogation frustrated parliament’s constitutional functions.

Britain’s highest court quashed the prorogation, and parliament resumed on September 25.

The move would mean parliament is suspended after the close of business on Tuesday and then miss just two sitting days, on October 9 and 10.

Johnson, who took office in July, needs a new suspension if he is to outline his legislative programme for the next session of parliament.

“I want to deliver on the people’s priorities,” he said.

“Through a Queen’s Speech, the government will set out its plans for the NHS (National Health Service), schools, tackling crime, investing in infrastructure and building a strong economy.

“We will get Brexit done on October 31 and continue delivering on these vital issues.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 06:38 IST

