Home / World News / Briton jailed for breaking Singapore's strict quarantine rules, fiancee jailed for abetment
world news

Briton jailed for breaking Singapore's strict quarantine rules, fiancee jailed for abetment

Nigel Skea, 52, was also fined S$1,000 ($752.56) for leaving his room three times on Sept. 21 last year
Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:59 PM IST
British national Nigel Skea (R) and wife Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai arrive at the State Court in Singapore on February 26, 2021.(AFP)

A Singapore court sentenced a British man to two weeks in jail on Friday after he sneaked out of his hotel room to meet his then fiancée while undergoing two weeks of mandatory coronavirus quarantine in the city-state.

Nigel Skea, 52, was also fined S$1,000 ($752.56) for leaving his room three times on Sept. 21 last year, judge Jasvender Kaur said.

On one occasion he left his room to meet his Singaporean partner Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, who was not in quarantine but had booked a room in the same hotel. Skea was also not wearing a mask, which is required in Singapore.

Eyamalai, 39, who married Skea in November, was sentenced to one week imprisonment for abetting him.

The couple had both pleaded guilty and their lawyer S.S. Dhillon said they would not appeal the sentencing.

The city-state has largely brought its coronavirus outbreak under control, with less than a handful of new local cases a day, due to strict quarantining of arrivals, contact-tracing and social distancing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

EU sees must-not-miss chance to revive Iran nuclear deal

Chinese court backs publisher calling homosexuality 'psychological disorder'

UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain

Iran says it's investigating shooting deaths at border with Pakistan

Singapore requires most arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine at government-designated hotels. Quarantine violations can be penalised with a fine of up to S$10,000 or up to six months in jail, or both.

The island nation has jailed and fined others for breaking Covid-19 rules, while some foreigners have also had their work permits revoked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singapore court quarantine rule
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP