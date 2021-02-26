Briton jailed for breaking Singapore's strict quarantine rules, fiancee jailed for abetment
- Nigel Skea, 52, was also fined S$1,000 ($752.56) for leaving his room three times on Sept. 21 last year
A Singapore court sentenced a British man to two weeks in jail on Friday after he sneaked out of his hotel room to meet his then fiancée while undergoing two weeks of mandatory coronavirus quarantine in the city-state.
Nigel Skea, 52, was also fined S$1,000 ($752.56) for leaving his room three times on Sept. 21 last year, judge Jasvender Kaur said.
On one occasion he left his room to meet his Singaporean partner Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, who was not in quarantine but had booked a room in the same hotel. Skea was also not wearing a mask, which is required in Singapore.
Eyamalai, 39, who married Skea in November, was sentenced to one week imprisonment for abetting him.
The couple had both pleaded guilty and their lawyer S.S. Dhillon said they would not appeal the sentencing.
The city-state has largely brought its coronavirus outbreak under control, with less than a handful of new local cases a day, due to strict quarantining of arrivals, contact-tracing and social distancing.
Singapore requires most arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine at government-designated hotels. Quarantine violations can be penalised with a fine of up to S$10,000 or up to six months in jail, or both.
The island nation has jailed and fined others for breaking Covid-19 rules, while some foreigners have also had their work permits revoked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU sees must-not-miss chance to revive Iran nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese court backs publisher calling homosexuality 'psychological disorder'
- Homosexuality was decategorised as a mental disorder by the Chinese Psychiatric Association in 2001.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain
- Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends where she married an IS fighter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran says it's investigating shooting deaths at border with Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian diplomats leave North Korea on hand-pushed rail trolley
- North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s oil reserves are close to reaching storage capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel gives half of population at least one Covid shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British man jailed for breaking Singapore's strict quarantine rules
- Nigel Skea, 52, was also fined S$1,000 ($752.56) for leaving his room three times on Sept. 21 last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken to raise Khalistan issue with Canada during virtual trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin woman jailed for breaching Singapore's Covid-19 safety measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian PM slammed for abstaining from Parliament meeting on Uyghur rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea to extend current social distancing measures for two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airstrikes on eastern Syria kill at least 17: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU told to back vaccine passports or Google may do it anyway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox