Brought Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan? US' curt reply: We don’t choose their leaders

The US asserted that it plays no role in "choosing" the leaders of Pakistan and only deals with elected leaders and the government.

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif waves to his supporters.(AP)

“The United States does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan,” Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US department of state, said while answering a pointed question by an American Pakistani journalist.

The reporter alleged that the US brought “this old corrupt criminal leader” – referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif – back into Pakistan. The US should “at least condemn the corrupt politicians", the journalist said, adding, “In Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, three-time prime minister – The Frontier Post had published stories about him taking money from Osama bin Laden to disrupt the Benazir government. The story was not condemned. Taking state lands – the story was not condemned or challenged in any court. Sending money internationally, basically financial money laundering thing – the story was never challenged."

“At least condemn that, okay, the US had no role in (cricketer turned politician, former Pakistan prime minister) Imran Khan’s removal, but at least say something about that a Panama Paper convict has come back to Pakistan,” he continued, saying, “American – Pakistani Americans – are upset at (US President Joe) Biden for being silent about it. They feel like you have brought this old corrupt criminal leader back into Pakistan, and are – he’s coming back to – so at least condemn the corrupt politicians."

Matthew Miller said that the United States “does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan.”

“We engage with the leadership shown by – or the leadership decided by the Pakistani people, and we will continue to engage with the Government of Pakistan on all these issues," he said.

Pakistan is headed to the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8. Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on October 21 after ending his self-imposed four-year exile in London.

