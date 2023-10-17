'We can't be naive, it's time…': Sweden PM after 2 Swedes shot dead in Brussels

Sweden and the European Union need better border controls, and Sweden needs to increase its own security, the country's prime minister Ulf Kristersson said after a gunman late on Monday killed two Swedes in Brussels. Two Swedish nationals were shot dead and a third person injured in Brussels, in an attack which prosecutors are treating as terrorism. Brussels Shooting: A police officer stands guard in the street in the Schaerbeek area of Brussels.(AFP)

Brussels is on its highest terror alert as federal prosecutors say a terrorism inquiry has been opened over the shooting on Boulevard d'Ypres, 5km (3 miles) from the King Baudoin Stadium.

A spokesman for the prosecutor, Eric van Duyse, urged the public to "go home and stay at home as long as the threat has not been eradicated".

The man claiming to be the attacker had said in a video on social media that he had been inspired by the Islamic State group. The video showed the man saying he carried out the attack in the name of God and that he killed three people.

"I understand that many Swedes are afraid and angry," Ulf Kristersson said, adding: "this is a time for more security, we can't be naive."

Sweden has never in modern times faced a bigger threat against its security, the premier said, qualifying the attack that killed two Swedes a "terror attack".

"Sweden has in modern times never been under as big a threat as now," he said.

