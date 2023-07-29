Buckingham Palace removed Meghan Markle's name from her son Archie's birth certificate: Report

A sensational revelation concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has come out in the open. According to a report by goodto.com, Buckingham Palace amended Archie's birth certificate nearly a month after his birth in 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry(AP)

The report says that Buckingham Palace removed Meghan Markle's name from the birth certificate, replacing it with her royal title- "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex". Originally, Archie's mother's name had been entered as 'Rachel Meghan' but it was replaced.

"The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by the Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nor by the Duke of Sussex," read a statement from Meghan's spokesperson which was tweeted by Omid Scobie, a royal author.

Interestingly, in case of Kate Middleton's children, no such changes were made in the birth certificates. According to reports in The Sun, Kate was allowed to use her own name in the birth certificates of her three children, all of whom were born before Archie.

However, for Prince Harry and Meghan's second child, daughter Lilibet, the mother's name is entered as 'Rachel Meghan Markle', without any of her royal titles appearing in the birth certificate.

According to the report, Princess Diana's name in the birth certificates of her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, was entered as "Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales".

Notably, in his memoir "Spare", Prince Harry had talked about alleged racial discrimination from British Royal Family in matter regarding the birth of his son Archie. Harry accused his royal relatives of being concerned about the skin colour of Archie before his birth. The sensational revelation had stunned the royal family, evoking an official response from the then Queen Elizabeth.

