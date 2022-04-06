Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan

Imran Khan's stepson Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government. Now that her photo on a flight carrying a bag allegedly of $90,000 is going viral on social media, Imran Khan's family has made distance from Farah Khan.

According to reports, Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka said it was expected that 'Farah Apa's husband will leave Pakistan but they did not expect her to leave Pakistan. His family had nothing to do with any dealings of Farah Khan or her husband, Musa Maneka said adding that she betrayed his mother Bushra Bibi and also Imran Khan.

Farah Khan left the country on April 3, the very day Imran Khan dissolved the assembly without facing the no-confidence motion, and the very next day, Farah attended an Iftar dinner at Bushra Bibi's sister's house in Abu Dhabi, Geo News reported. Farah Khan was not in touch with his family in recent days, Musa Maneka reportedly said.

Estranged PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan first mentioned Farah Khan's name as a complicit in the illegal transactions done at the behest of Imran Khan, he alleged. He said an investigation would uncover who Farah was forwarding the money of bribery received over transfers and postings in Punjab.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Farah was involved in the 'mother of all scandals', involving the transfer of the officers in Punjab, involving ₹6 billion. “I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Prime Minister Khan),” Maryam said.

Bushra Bibi is a Sufi scholar and a spiritual leader popularly known as Pinky Peerni. Earlier, it was reported that Imran Khan consults all important issues with Bushra Bibi whom he married in 2018. Before getting married to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, who was a customs officer.