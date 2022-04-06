Bushra Bibi's friend fled with bag worth $90,000, claims report; photo viral

After allegations that a friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has been allowed to flee the country amid the ongoing political turmoil, a photo of the friend, Farah Khan, sitting on a flight has surfaced on social media and is going viral. According to claims, the handbag seen in the photo costs $90,000.

According to a Geo News report, PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said Farah amassed a huge amount of money from the transfer of civil servants in Punjab. Reports said she reached Dubai on April 3, the very day Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and the no-trust motion brought by the opposition was dismissed by the speaker.

Is that a Punjab government or a federal government plane? Or that of some big Pakistani tycoon? It would be interesting to know. https://t.co/ZIksdImS91 — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 5, 2022

Earlier, estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan alleged that Bushra Bibi's aide fled the country as she feared that she would be arrested.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Farah was involved in the 'mother of all scandals', involving the transfer of the officers in Punjab, involving ₹6 billion. “I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Prime Minister Khan),” Maryam said.

Who is Farah Khan and what is her connection with Imran Khan?

Farah Khan was not an official and did not either occupy any public post in Imran Khan's party or government. But she was very close to the power corridors because of her closeness with Bushra Bibi, who remained in the background but was believed to have pulled many a string in the Imran Khan government.

Farah Khan's original name is Farah Shahzadi.

Farah Khan was believed to be the frontwoman of someone, allegedly Usman Buzdar, the former chief minister of Punjab.

Her husband has also fled Pakistan, it is believed.