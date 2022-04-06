Bushra Bibi's friend fled with bag worth $90,000, claims report; photo viral
After allegations that a friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has been allowed to flee the country amid the ongoing political turmoil, a photo of the friend, Farah Khan, sitting on a flight has surfaced on social media and is going viral. According to claims, the handbag seen in the photo costs $90,000.
According to a Geo News report, PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said Farah amassed a huge amount of money from the transfer of civil servants in Punjab. Reports said she reached Dubai on April 3, the very day Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and the no-trust motion brought by the opposition was dismissed by the speaker.
Earlier, estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan alleged that Bushra Bibi's aide fled the country as she feared that she would be arrested.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Farah was involved in the 'mother of all scandals', involving the transfer of the officers in Punjab, involving ₹6 billion. “I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Prime Minister Khan),” Maryam said.
Who is Farah Khan and what is her connection with Imran Khan?
Farah Khan was not an official and did not either occupy any public post in Imran Khan's party or government. But she was very close to the power corridors because of her closeness with Bushra Bibi, who remained in the background but was believed to have pulled many a string in the Imran Khan government.
Farah Khan's original name is Farah Shahzadi.
Farah Khan was believed to be the frontwoman of someone, allegedly Usman Buzdar, the former chief minister of Punjab.
Her husband has also fled Pakistan, it is believed.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
