California expands travel ban to Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming over transgender student-athlete

California has added three more states to its travel ban list after those states passed laws that limit the rights of transgender students to participate in school sports according to their gender identity.

Demonstrators lift Pride and Transgender flags as they sit on a road during a 'day of resistance' to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill, in Tel Aviv on July 18, 2023. The proposals have divided the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history since being unveiled in January by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)(AFP)

On Friday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that California will prohibit state-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming as a result of their recent legislation.

The travel ban was required by California Assembly Bill 1887. It mandates the attorney general to update the website with the current list of states that are subject to the travel ban.

In a press release issued by the attorney general’s office, Bonta said that laws targeting the transgender community are part of a “concerning trend of discriminatory practices in states across the country, aiming to roll back hard-won protections.”

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (AP)

The press release also stated that such laws “specifically target and marginalize transgender youth by preventing them from participating in sports in accordance with their gender identity, as well as restricting access to critical gender-affirming healthcare services.”

Bonta added how he believes that the laws in Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming are not only discriminatory but also constitute a clear case of government overreach.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, R., signed two bills into law last month that ban transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors and prevent athletes from joining sports teams that match their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

Missouri Gov. said he was standing up “to the nonsense” and stands with women’s Rights Advocates who have “fought for an equal opportunity to succeed.”

The newly passed law is set to take effect on August 28. It will prohibit health care in Missouri from prescribing sex change surgeries and hormone treatments, and Medicaid coverage will no longer be extended for such procedures.

With the passing of this new law, Missouri joins the growing number of states now totaling nineteen, that have implemented restrictions or outright bans on gender surgeries for minors.

Federal judges have halted the enforcement of similar laws in Alabama, while Oklahoma has agreed to a temporary hold on its ban pending a court order.