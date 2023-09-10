California set to decriminalise natural psychedelics and magic mushrooms

California has moved one step closer to decriminalising the possession and personal use of some natural psychedelics, including “magic mushrooms.” On Thursday, lawmakers set in motion the process by passing a bill which may become law after necessary legal processes and approvals. Magic mushrooms have been shown in clinical trials to treat severe depression , anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.(Shutterstock)

“California’s veterans, first responders, and others struggling with PTSD, depression, and addiction deserve access to these promising plant medicines,” state Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said in a statement after the bill passed the Assembly in a bipartisan 42-11 vote.

“It’s time to stop criminalizing people who use psychedelics for healing or personal well-being,” added Wiener.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the bill will further need to approved by Governor Gavin Newsom, thus removing criminal penalties for the possession and use of psilocybin and psilocin, the active ingredients in psychedelic mushrooms, mescaline and dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, known as ayahuasca.

Once the bill becomes law, with the tentative date being on and after January 1, 2025, persons 21 years of age or older will be able to legally use the listed natural psychedelics in specified quantities. However, personal transfer or sale of psychedelics in dispensaries will not be allowed.

Notably, veterans groups who have been demanding the legislation, highlight that some natural psychedelics can be effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression than the traditional drugs and therapies.