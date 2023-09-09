‘Who is the president?’ These Americans are searching Google to figure out POTUS

Many Americans don't know who the president of the United States is and need to Google it to find out, reveals a study by Casino.org. The study analysed the origin states of “who is” search queries by Americans from June through August. The study has been titled as "State’s Curiosity Revealed: ‘Who Is’ State By State Google Searches". A general view of the White House, the official residence of President of the United States of America(REUTERS)

According to the study, “Who is the president?” was the top “who is” search in New York, New Jersey, and Texas. Infact, "Who is the president?" was the third most popular question in the US, with three states leading its search.

Overall, the top search in America was “Who is Grimace?” as 56.8% of Americans queried about it. The second most Google searched question was “Who is the richest person in the world?”.

The study also reveals that that people of states New Mexico and North Dakota, were interested in finding out “Who is running for president 2024?” In fact, this question was the fourth most popular "who is" search query by Americans on Google.

ALSO READ| Group of women attack and beat Uber driver in Chicago, carjack his vehicle

Among the other queries, Americans searched for "who is" Jelly Roll, Matt Rife and Michael Rubin. Two American states namely Virginia and California Google searched "Who is Kanye West's new wife?".

Meanwhile, "Who is Kim K dating" was the top Google search in Monatana.

Notably, Joe Biden is the current US President and is from the Democratic Party. In 2024, the US Presidential elections are to held for which the campaign process by the candidates is in full swing across the nation. Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are some of the notable candidates from Republican Party for the 2024 Presidential elections.