News / World News / ‘Who is the president?’ These Americans are searching Google to figure out POTUS

‘Who is the president?’ These Americans are searching Google to figure out POTUS

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 09, 2023 08:44 PM IST

The study analysed US states for their “who is” search queries by Americans from June through August.

Many Americans don't know who the president of the United States is and need to Google it to find out, reveals a study by Casino.org. The study analysed the origin states of “who is” search queries by Americans from June through August. The study has been titled as "State’s Curiosity Revealed: ‘Who Is’ State By State Google Searches".

A general view of the White House, the official residence of President of the United States of America(REUTERS)
A general view of the White House, the official residence of President of the United States of America(REUTERS)

According to the study, “Who is the president?” was the top “who is” search in New York, New Jersey, and Texas. Infact, "Who is the president?" was the third most popular question in the US, with three states leading its search.

Overall, the top search in America was “Who is Grimace?” as 56.8% of Americans queried about it. The second most Google searched question was “Who is the richest person in the world?”.

The study also reveals that that people of states New Mexico and North Dakota, were interested in finding out “Who is running for president 2024?” In fact, this question was the fourth most popular "who is" search query by Americans on Google.

ALSO READ| Group of women attack and beat Uber driver in Chicago, carjack his vehicle

Among the other queries, Americans searched for "who is" Jelly Roll, Matt Rife and Michael Rubin. Two American states namely Virginia and California Google searched "Who is Kanye West's new wife?".

Meanwhile, "Who is Kim K dating" was the top Google search in Monatana.

Notably, Joe Biden is the current US President and is from the Democratic Party. In 2024, the US Presidential elections are to held for which the campaign process by the candidates is in full swing across the nation. Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are some of the notable candidates from Republican Party for the 2024 Presidential elections.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out