Flooding in California bracing for ‘relentless parade of cyclones’: Top updates

After a week of torrential rainfall that killed at least 12 people and knocked out of electricity in hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, US' California is bracing for more severe weather as forecasts warned that a “relentless parade of cyclones” is on the way in northern and central California.

Devastating flooding and snowfall through the last week in California took place owing to two overlapping phenomena, weather agency said. "These storms are supercharged by climate change," California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said.

Here are top updates on the storms in California:

1. At least 12 people have died from weather-related incidents in California in the past 10 days, governor Gavin Newsom said.

2. Almost 424,000 California homes and businesses remained without power, state officials said.

3. Another severe storm is set to hit California on Monday, and another atmospheric river, which will mark the sixth of the season, was expected later in the week.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom said, “We expect to see the worst of it still ahead of us.”

5. The weather agency said that heavy rain and snow in California has caused significant flooding and ground saturation. This implies that the next storm would bring an additional flood threat, the National Weather Service said.

6. A state of emergency has been declared ahead of the coming storms.

