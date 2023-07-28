California's mountains surprisingly continue to have much snow cover way into summer

In a puzzling case for meteorologists , mountains in California are still covered with snow even when July is about to end. Notably, meteorologists consider June 1 to be the first day of summer. But despite the summer peaking, large areas of Sierra Nevada continue to have snow cover.

According to Los Angeles Times, snow on California's mountains this year has lingered longer deep into summer as compared to the figures in 2022. The report highlights that the continued snow cover is proving to be a mood dampener and risky issue for hikers.

The report highlights that on July 21, the snowpack in both the South and Central Sierra regions was a staggering 1000% of the average for that date. The snow cover is likely the result of unusually wet winter and temperatures that remained low well into the spring.

Meanwhile, as the summer continues further, the snow is likely to melt, but although it will solve the current situation, it may also bring more problems for the hikers. Hikers may have to find their way amid large snow fields and snow bridges which conceal hazards underneath and other openings in the surface.

Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, warns that there is also the risk of wet slab avalanches. Such avalanches can result in deaths as they have the potential to partly or completely bury a person. Schwartz has warned against rivers and streams from snowmelt in the current scenario.

Rob Patterson, president of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office’s search-and-rescue team also highlighted the potent risk of rising temperatures and its impact on the snow cover that has persisted.

“It makes people want to get in the water, and it makes the snow melt faster. So I want to caution people to please be very, very, very careful around water, especially anything that leads to a stream or river. I would just not get in there right now,” said Patterson.

