Callahan Pierce: 5 things about missing Massachusetts boy last seen near 236 Moraine Street in Plymouth County

Massachusetts State Police are seeking public help in finding Callahan Pierce, a minor, who was last seen near Moraine Street in Marshfield, Plymouth County. Massachusetts State Police are seeking help in finding Callahan Pierce, a minor who went missing. (X/@Nerdy_Addict)

Police said on social media “We greatly appreciate our community coming together as we always do in difficult times, however, we ask that no one come to the scene because it will impede our ability for our infrared cameras and any additional human scent will throw off our dogs. … We have lots of resources working on this," as per reports.

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Here's all you need to know about Callahan Pierce, the missing child.

Callahan Pierce: 5 things to know Pierce is 8 years old and was last seen near 236 Moraine Street in Plymouth County around 7pm. When he went missing on Tuesday night, Pierce was seen carrying a backpack. Pierce was wearing a black Marshfield sweatshirt with black sweatpants, as per authorities. Authorities have asked residents in the area to check camera footage and help cops zero in on Pierce's whereabouts. Anyone with information about Pierce's disappearance has been asked to contact the Marshfield Police Department immediately. Troopers assigned to the Air Wing, K-9 Unit, Troop D Community Action Team, and Field Services are supporting the search, state police said in a statement. Several people shared the post about Pierce going missing. “If you have any information about Callahan’s whereabouts, please contact the Marshfield Police Department at 781-834-6655 immediately. Please share this post. Every share could help bring Callahan home safely,” one page noted.

Another added “If you have any information, please contact the Marshfield Police Department at 781-834-6655. Please take a close look and report anything that may help right away, even the smallest detail. Please share this post and leave a comment to help boost visibility so more people see his information quickly.”

On X too, a person shared the news of Pierce's disappearance and wrote “An urgent search is underway in Marshfield, Massachusetts, for 8-year-old Callahan Pierce, who was reported missing Tuesday night.”

A photograph of the young boy was shared where he was seen in a football outfit holding a ball in his hands.

Callahan Pierce missing: Reactions Several people also reacted to the news of Pierce being reported missing. “Please God in Jesus name bring this boy home safely,” some people wrote on Facebook.

Another added “Sending love and prayers for Callahan's safe return.” Yet another added “Nothing worse than a missing child, God protect this little Angel.”

Unverified claims on social media were made that this was a runaway case, but authorities have confirmed the same in their official communication.