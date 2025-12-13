Cambodia accuses Thailand of fresh airstrikes despite Donald Trump truce call

Cambodia on Saturday accused Thailand of continuing airstrikes on its territory hours after US President Donald Trump said the two neighbours had agreed to halt hostilities. Cambodia says Thai jets bombed targets hours after Trump announced truce. A Cambodian soldier (centre L) shakes hands with a Thai soldier (centre R) at the disputed ancient Khmer temple Prasat Ta Muen Thom, or Prasat Ta Moan Thom in Khmer, on the Cambodian-Thai border in Oddar Meanchey province on March 26, 2025. (File photo/AFP)

In a statement posted on X, the Cambodian defence ministry said Thai forces carried out fresh attacks earlier in the day. “On December 13, 2025, the Thai military used two F-16 fighter jets to drop seven bombs” on multiple locations inside Cambodia, the ministry said.

The statement added that the strikes continued despite the announcement of a truce. “Thai military aircraft have not stopped bombing yet,” it added.

There was no immediate response from Thai authorities to the Cambodian claims.

The latest allegations came shortly after Trump said on Friday that leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to revive a truce, following several days of deadly clashes that had threatened to unravel a ceasefire previously facilitated by the US administration.

Trump announced the understanding in a social media post after holding separate calls with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim played an important role in securing the agreement.

The initial ceasefire, reached in July, was brokered by Malaysia and advanced under pressure from Trump, who had warned that trade benefits could be withdrawn if both sides failed to comply. The arrangement was later formalised in greater detail at a regional meeting in Malaysia in October that Trump attended.

However, despite the agreement, tensions persisted, marked by an ongoing war of words and sporadic cross-border incidents.

The latest crisis began on Sunday after clashes broke out along the two countries’ roughly 800-kilometre (500-mile) shared border.

Both sides have blamed each other for intensifying the fighting, which has killed nearly two dozen people and forced more than half a million residents to flee their homes.

According to a Bloomberg news agency report, Thailand said on Friday that 10 of its soldiers had been killed and dozens more wounded in the recent violence. Cambodia, meanwhile, reported that 10 civilians, including an infant, had died, with at least 60 others injured. Cambodian authorities did not provide figures for military casualties.