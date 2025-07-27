Cambodia-Thailand conflict flares up even as Trump claims ‘ceasefire’ in place

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated dramatically early Sunday when Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai forces near the Ta Kwai temple in Thailand’s Surin province, despite public statements from both countries signaling agreement to a ceasefire. The renewed fighting comes just hours after US President Donald Trump claimed to have brokered a peace deal through phone diplomacy. A Cambodian soldier stands on a truck carrying a Russian-made BM-21 rocket launcher travelling along a street in Oddar Meanchey province.(AFP)

Cambodian troops fired on Thai soldiers near Ta Kwai temple in Surin province, Thailand early Sunday morning, reported local media outlet Khaosod.

Thailand's foreign ministry announced late Saturday it had agreed “in principle” to a ceasefire with Cambodia and expressed readiness to enter bilateral talks. However, Sunday’s border skirmish casts doubt on the implementation of that agreement and has reignited fears of a prolonged conflict.

Rising human toll

The human cost of the clashes continues to mount. Cambodian officials confirmed 12 new deaths on Saturday, bringing their total to 13. Thailand’s military reported the death of another soldier, increasing its total death toll to 20, the majority of them civilians.

Mass displacement has also followed the violence. Cambodia’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra reported that more than 10,865 Cambodian families, roughly 37,635 people, have evacuated from three border provinces. Thai authorities have confirmed that over 131,000 civilians have been relocated from villages near the contested border.

Trump steps in, again

President Donald Trump, invoking his controversial approach to international diplomacy, inserted himself into the conflict late Saturday. In a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed he had spoken with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and was about to call Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand... We do not want to make any [trade] deal with either Country, if they are fighting—and I have told them so!” Trump wrote.

Drawing comparisons to his alleged involvement in the India-Pakistan standoff during Operation Sindoor, Trump added, “Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.”

Thailand’s foreign ministry later confirmed the call with Trump and emphasized the country’s commitment to resolving the crisis diplomatically. Phumtham reportedly requested Trump relay to Cambodia that Thailand was ready for immediate bilateral dialogue to implement ceasefire procedures.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed deep concern over the escalating violence, calling on both sides to “immediately agree to a ceasefire” and offering UN assistance in facilitating dialogue.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent armed clashes... I remain available to assist in efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute,” Guterres posted on X.

Origin of the conflict

The current clashes trace back to long-standing territorial disputes surrounding historic temple sites along the Thai-Cambodian border. The area, composed of remote jungle and agricultural land, has become a flashpoint for nationalistic rhetoric and military confrontation.

Both nations have engaged in heavy artillery and rocket fire since the conflict reignited. Thailand, initially denying the use of controversial cluster munitions, later admitted they “may be employed when necessary.” Human Rights Watch condemned the use of such weapons in civilian areas, citing the potential for long-term harm.

Neither Cambodia nor Thailand are signatories to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, and both have previously been criticized for using them during the 2011 border conflict that killed 20 people.