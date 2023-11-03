Cambridge University students flag safety concerns over Conservative Association dinner meet

180 students of Christ’s College, Cambridge University, have expressed outrage in a letter, over a meeting by the Cambridge University Conservative Association (CUCA). The letter has been written to the Master, Simon McDonald by JCR President Ossie Visick, according to a report by varsity.co.uk.

Cambridge University(University of Cambridge website)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CUCA are set to hold their annual ‘Chairman’s Dinner’ on November 25 at Christ’s College’s formal hall. Interestingly, it's the date on which Bridgemas formals for Colleges across the University are normally organised.

In the letter, students have flagged safety concerns over the CUCA event. They have highlighted fears citing the Association’s treatment of women and ethnic minorities at a JCR meeting. Students highlighted that past CUCA events were misogynistic and critical of same-sex marriage.

Earlier, CUCA had held a “Port and Policy” debate around the motion “This House would pre-emptively strike Iran”. The letter has been written two weeks after that debate event.

“It goes without saying how inconsiderate and thoughtless this incitement of violence is to Iranian members of our college community,” the letter highlighted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| ‘If Donald Trump does not…’: Caitlyn Jenner's video of support for ex-US President in 2024 elections goes viral

In the letter, students have asked why Christ's is reluctant to reconsider the event when they feel that their interests as members of the college is being subjugated to the interests of an external society. The students aruge that Christ's unwillingness to reconsider the event bolsters CUCA's activities like the Iran debate motion. The students have highlighted that it is a tragic time for students having links to the Middle East.

The students have also expressed that the CUCA event is illegitimate. They have claimed that external society dinners required approval from the Senior Tutor, Tom Monie. Students have alleged that in this instance, Monie had not given the permission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON