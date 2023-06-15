Can Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage survive the power struggle? Expert breaks it down

In a shocking revelation, a renowned royal biographer has claimed that a power shift has occurred in the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Angela Levin, who accompanied the Duke of Sussex on his royal duties for a year and had privileged access to his Kensington Palace home, shared her insights on GBNews, shedding light on the dynamics between the couple.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wave as they visit One World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2021. (REUTERS)

Levin expressed her observations, stating, "Meghan is doing something positive, looking forward to the future, getting dressed in a golden dress, having a new agent. Looking for all sorts of things she’s going to do." However, she went on to explain that the public appearances of the couple reveal a different story. "You can see that Harry is like a servant. When they get somewhere, six protection officers are waiting for them. Oh no, instead, Harry rushes around, looking very tense," she added.

According to Levin, Prince Harry's body language indicates tension and a sense of servitude towards Meghan. He appears to be constantly on edge, ensuring everything is perfect for his wife. "He has tense movements. He's got to open the door at the right time immediately when she's ready to put her foot on the pavement," Levin assessed. She further noted that Prince Harry has seemingly lost his individual identity, while Meghan is forging ahead with her own aspirations.

Levin's analysis suggests that Meghan Markle holds a position of dominance in their relationship, making the decisions and driving their future plans. This power shift raises questions about the long-term sustainability of their marriage and whether Harry is content with his role as a subservient partner.

In addition to the power dynamic, Levin addressed another rumor surrounding Meghan's desire to transition to working behind the camera. She claimed that Meghan often believes she is "always right," and Prince Harry seemingly follows her lead. The biographer pointed out that while Meghan may be reinventing herself, Harry continues his career as an author, with plans to release a second book that could potentially reveal shocking information about the royal family.

Royal fans have also chimed in on the couple's relationship, expressing concern and analyzing their actions. Some viewers echoed Levin's observations, questioning why Meghan consistently takes the spotlight while Harry appears distant and passive. Others speculated that Meghan relies heavily on Harry's fame, and without him, her career prospects would dwindle.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the future of their relationship remains uncertain. The power dynamics, tensions, and differing aspirations between Meghan and Harry have led fans to question whether their marriage can withstand the challenges they face.

Only time will tell if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can find a balance that ensures both their individual growth and a harmonious partnership. As the world continues to watch their every move, the couple's next steps will undoubtedly be met with intense scrutiny and curiosity.

