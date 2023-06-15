Home / World News / Royal experts believe that Prince Harry can fix his relationship with Royal Family if he leaves Meghan Markle

Royal experts believe that Prince Harry can fix his relationship with Royal Family if he leaves Meghan Markle

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jun 15, 2023 06:07 PM IST

Can Prince Harry reconcile with the royal family without Meghan? Experts say it's possible.

Could Prince Harry mend fences with the royal family without Meghan Markle? According to experts, it's a possibility, but not without challenges. Royal commentator Jennie Bond believes that Harry, on his own, could eventually find forgiveness and be welcomed back. However, she admits that this scenario seems unlikely for now.

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)
Bond stated, "I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time." She added, "He could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated their five-year anniversary on May 19, 2023, amidst ongoing legal battles against tabloids. Harry's June 2023 testimony in a phone hacking case showed his determination to take legal action to protect Meghan.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, shares a similar sentiment. As mentioned in Harry's phone hacking case, Burrell believes a split between Harry and Meghan is inevitable. He predicts that the door to reconciliation between King Charles III and Prince William will open wide once this happens.

Burrell expressed confidence that "when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, then he will return to the United Kingdom." He believes that Harry's father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will warmly welcome him back.

"There is an element of Harry we all love," Burrell added. "We just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment."

In their Netflix docuseries, Harry opened up about missing certain aspects of his old life within the royal family. He acknowledged missing the unique family gatherings and his friends in the UK, while also expressing peace with his current situation in Montecito, California.

While reconciliation without Meghan seems like a remote possibility at present, time may heal old wounds and pave the way for Harry's return. As the Duke of Sussex continues his journey, the world watches with curiosity and anticipation, wondering if and when a royal family reunion will come to fruition.

