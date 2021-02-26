Home / World News / Canada approves AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Canada approves AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Health Canada approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in people 18 and over.
AP, Toronoto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:44 PM IST
It is the third Covid-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna.(AFP)

Canadian regulators on Friday authorized AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.

It is the third Covid-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna.

Health Canada approved the vaccine for use in people 18 and over. Some countries, including France, have authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine only for use in people under 65, saying there is not enough evidence to say whether it works in older adults. Belgium has authorized it only for people 55 and under

Canada and many European countries have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the US and elsewhere.

Canada does not have domestic production and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been accused of not moving fast enough to vaccinate the country’s citizens

