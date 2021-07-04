Canada eases entry restrictions from July 5

Canada will commence easing restrictions on those entering the country on Monday but those will only be applicable to certain categories of travellers like citizens and permanent residents.

The requirement of isolating at a government-approved hotel for three days while results of a Covid-19 test on arrival are delivered, will be dropped for fully vaccinated individuals but only for the jabs approved by Health Canada.

The new criteria will come into effect at 12.01am (Canada time) on Monday.

“Fully vaccinated travellers allowed to enter Canada may be exempted from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted,” Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada tweeted on Saturday.

“These changes are only applicable to fully vaccinated travellers who are currently eligible to enter Canada,” the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said.

As direct flights from India remain prohibited till July 21, those taking a connecting flight will have to provide the negative result of a valid test taken at the final point of departure to Canada.

Health Canada has so far approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. While Covishield, the AZ version manufactured by the Serum Institute of India is accepted, neither Covaxin from Bharat Biotech or Sputnik V from the Russian Gamaleya Center are, according to the latest update from Global Affairs Canada’s Travel section.

While the Pennsylvania-based American firm Ocugen has partnered with Bharat Biotech to make Covaxin available in North America, and has entered into discussions with Health Canada for regulatory approval, that vaccine is yet to receive emergency use authorisation.

The categories of travellers who will benefit from the new relaxations in rules include citizens, permanent residents, their immediate and extended family members, international students with a valid study permit at a designated learning institution with a Covid-19 readiness plan approved by its province or territory, and some temporary workers with a valid work permit, according to the CBSA.

Restrictions will remain in place for those not fully vaccinated or vaccinated with a jab not authorised in Canada. Such travellers will have to complete the three-day quarantine at a hotel while awaiting results of their tests, submit to a second test on day eight of their arrival and complete the full 14-day period of self-isolation.

Vaccination status will have to uploaded on the Canadian government’s ArriveCan app before reaching Canada. The app will be updated with the latest version on July 5 as the reduced public health measures come into effect.

Travellers arriving in Canada will still have to provide a negative molecular test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure.