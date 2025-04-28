Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Mark Carney up against Pierre Poilievre in key battle; Voting begins
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Canadians are voting to decide their political future on Monday, with a lot more at stake this time. While the Liberals are trying to retain power, the Conservatives are aiming to end their two-term run in the opposition. Stakes are high due to the threat posed by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney is banking on his central banking experience to counter threats, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blames past Liberal governance for Canada’s economic vulnerability to hostile American trade policies....Read More
Polling will be staggered across six time zones in Canada. The casting of the ballots is scheduled to begin at 7 am local time (7.30 pm IST).
While the Conservatives were leading various opinion polls when Justin Trudeau resigned as Prime Minister, the Liberals seem to have regained the lead after Carney took over, and the Canadians felt threatened by Trump's tariffs and his assertion of taking over Canada as the 51st US state.
Most of the eyes will especially be on Ontario, which is Canada’s most significant province with 122 of the 343 parliamentary seats.
Elections Canada, which oversees the polls in the country, has said that it expects to count a “vast majority” of ballots on the election night itself. According to an AP report, each election place counts its election day votes manually and submits the results to the district’s local Elections Canada office. The local Elections Canada office then uploads the data on the official website of Elections Canada. Results are also directly released to the news organisations.
The first set of election results is reportedly expected to be released on April 29, 10 am IST.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: The number of registered voters
28 million registered voters are eligible to elect members of parliament in 343 individual constituencies.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: The parties in fray and what they stand for
Liberals - a centre-left party that has been in power for much of Canada's recent history. It is progressive on some social issues, like abortion and LGBT rights, but is also supportive of free markets.
Conservatives - the other major player in Canadian politics is led by Pierre Poilievre. They stand for low taxes and government regulation in the economy.
This cycle, their stance has mirrored other right-wing parties around the world, speaking against “woke” agendas and calling for reduced immigration.
New Democratic Party - sits a little to the left of the Liberals and champions a social democratic society with some government regulation of the economy.
The party takes progressive stances on social issues, such as immigration and the environment.
Bloc Québécois - a Quebec-sovereigntist party that only runs candidates in the French-speaking province.
Green Party - holds the fifth-largest number of seats in the House of Commons. They focus on championing a fairer future for all and protecting the climate.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Early voting data
About 7.3 million people have already cast their ballots nationwide, according to Elections Canada, the independent agency that administers the polls. That accounts for almost a quarter of the voters.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Who is eligible to vote?
To vote in a Canadian election, one must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old. One must also have proof of their identity and address.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Who is Pierre Polliverre?
Pierre Poilievre has been the leader of the Conservatives since 2022. He was a cabinet member under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Polliverre's campaign has focused on lower taxes, smaller government, and opposition to “woke politics”. Many Canadians facing an affordability crisis initially found his “common sense politics” appealing, but foreign policy concerns have changed the conversation.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Who is Mark Carney?
Mark Carney is the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He is seen as a steady, pragmatic leader—an image that gained traction amid Trump’s aggressive rhetoric. However, his lack of political experience left questions about his ability to handle a national campaign effectively.
Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Polls open in some areas
Polls have opened in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and the rest of Labrador as polling stations continue to open across Canada.