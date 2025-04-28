Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Mark Carney up against Pierre Poilievre in key battle; Voting begins

Canada Elections Results 2025 Live: Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Carney (L) speaking during a campaign rally in London, Ontario, April 25, 2025, and Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaking during a campaign rally in Oakville, Ontario, April 27, 2025. Canada elects a new government on April 28, 2025, to confront annexation threats from the United States and deal directly with President Donald Trump, whose trade war has defined the campaign. The Liberal Party, led by new Prime Minister Mark Carney, looked set to lose easily to the Conservatives' Pierre Poilievre until the US president's attacks on the country sparked a sudden reversal in poll forecasts.

Canada Elections 2025 LIVE: Canadians are voting to decide their political future on Monday, with a lot more at stake this time. While the Liberals are trying to retain power, the Conservatives are aiming to end their two-term run in the opposition. Stakes are high due to the threat posed by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney is banking on his central banking experience to counter threats, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blames past Liberal governance for Canada’s economic vulnerability to hostile American trade policies....Read More

Polling will be staggered across six time zones in Canada. The casting of the ballots is scheduled to begin at 7 am local time (7.30 pm IST).

While the Conservatives were leading various opinion polls when Justin Trudeau resigned as Prime Minister, the Liberals seem to have regained the lead after Carney took over, and the Canadians felt threatened by Trump's tariffs and his assertion of taking over Canada as the 51st US state.

Most of the eyes will especially be on Ontario, which is Canada’s most significant province with 122 of the 343 parliamentary seats.

Elections Canada, which oversees the polls in the country, has said that it expects to count a “vast majority” of ballots on the election night itself. According to an AP report, each election place counts its election day votes manually and submits the results to the district’s local Elections Canada office. The local Elections Canada office then uploads the data on the official website of Elections Canada. Results are also directly released to the news organisations.

The first set of election results is reportedly expected to be released on April 29, 10 am IST.