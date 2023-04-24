Home / World News / Canada suspends operations in Sudan after extracting diplomats

Canada suspends operations in Sudan after extracting diplomats

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Apr 24, 2023 12:06 PM IST

As violence engulfs the African nation of Sudan, Canada has temporarily pulled its diplomats from the country.

A drone view shows smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan. (REUTERS)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Sunday evening that Ottawa has “temporarily suspended” its operations in Sudan. “Our diplomats are safe – they have been extracted and are working from outside the country – and we are looking at every possible option to support our locally-engaged staff,” he said.

He also said that Canadian officials in neighbouring countries are being mobilised to help and it will have its Standing Rapid Deployment Team or SRDT in Djibouti.

The factional violence over transition to a democratic system in the country has already claimed nearly 420 lives, the majority of them civilians.

“We urge all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire and to engage in mediation efforts with regional partners. We are committed to supporting the people of Sudan in their desire for a peaceful transition and a democratic future,” Trudeau said.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said, “The situation in Sudan has rapidly deteriorated making it impossible to safeguard the safety and security of our staff in Khartoum.”

Canadian diplomats will temporarily work from a “safe location” outside Sudan, the statement added, though it did not identify the place.

“They will continue working with the Government of Sudan, neighbouring countries, as well as with like-minded governments and the international community to coordinate the response to this crisis, and to support Canadians still in country,” the statement said.

In an earlier statement, Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, had said that the SRDT was composed of highly trained employees who are on standby ready to deploy on short notice to assist the Government when responding to emergencies. Team members provide emergency response, coordination, consular assistance and logistical support.

Canadian Armed Forces or CAF were conducting planning for various contingencies along with other Canadian departments, while military personnel deployed in the region are in close contact and planning with allies.

    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

