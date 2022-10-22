Canada express entry system: Draws, timing and tie-breaking rule explained

Canada's express entry is used by the country to process applications for skilled workers wishing to immigrate to Canada. The express entry system aids in immigrants achieve Canadian permanent residence status and manages three main federal economic programs namely, federal skilled worker, federal skilled trades and Canadian experience class.

The system works using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score which is used to rank candidates in the express entry pool using factors like age, level of education, proficiency in English, work experience, etc.

What is an express entry draw?

Almost every two weeks, Canada issues a round of invitations to candidates who have a profile in the express entry pool after they meet the specified CRS cut-off. Candidates who receive the invitation in the draw can then apply for permanent residence status in the country.

When are express entry draws conducted?

Express entry draws are usually held every two weeks, mostly on a Wednesday. Although, there is no set schedule for the draws.

What is the express entry tie-breaking rule?

The tie-breaking rule is a date used by Canadian immigration authorities to determine which candidates with the same CRS score will receive an invitation to apply. Therefore, it is only used when multiple candidates have the same score as the CRS cut-off. If a candidate’s score is the same as the cut-off, the candidate will only receive an invitation to apply if they submitted a profile before the tie-breaking rule.

