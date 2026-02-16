Canada lauds growing momentum in relations with India

As the Canadian government has underscored the “growing momentum” in relations with India, its Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand has noted the importance of ties between the two countries. Foreign Minister of Canada Anita Anand at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday. (AP)

In a statement issued on Sunday by Global Affairs Canada or GAC, the country’s foreign ministry, Anand noted “India’s importance as a partner for Canada” as it was “one of the world’s most dynamic and growing economies.”

The statement added that the bilateral meeting between Anand and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the margins of the Munch Security Conference in Germany on Saturday was their fifth since September last year, “reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, building on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations and strong people-to-people ties.”

It stated that the Ministers “discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology, and trade.”

In a post on X after the meeting, Jaishankar said, “India-Canada ties continue their steady progress.” At the time, Anand had said, “Anand posted, “Canada remains committed to constructive engagement, and I look forward to continuing our efforts in India.”

The Canadian readout also said that the ministers affirmed the shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for both countries’ businesses, industries, and workers. They also “underscored the substantive progress” made on the joint road map for Canada-India relations announced in October 2025. That came when Anand visited New Delhi, weeks after her first bilateral with Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They also emphasised “their commitment to strengthening ties through the implementation of road map priorities as well as expanding and diversifying Canada-India trade in support of economic resilience and stability.”

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik has pointed out that the number of high-level meetings in the recent past bore testimony to the reality that relations between the two countries were in a “good place.”

A further boost may come next month when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India. Anand is expected to accompany him on that trip.