Canada: Man receives life sentence for role in brazen 2022 killing of Indo-Canadian in Vancouver

Toronto: A 25-year-old received a life sentence on Tuesday after being convicted for his role in the brazen daylight gunning down of an Indo-Canadian at a golf course in Vancouver three years ago.

Balraj Singh Basra was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for the targeted hit on 38-year-old Vishal Walia at a golf course near the University of British Columbia on October 17, 2022. He had been charged with first degree murder.

“This was an execution-style killing at close range in a public place of recreation, which was followed by the burning of the getaway car to avoid capture,” British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Warren Milman said during the sentencing, according to the outlet Vancouver Sun.

Two other persons who were accused in the case, Iqbal Kang and Deandre Baptiste, both in their 20s, were earlier also given life terms, of 17 years each. Kang and Baptiste had earlier pled guilty to lesser charges of second degree murder and conspiracy to murder, respectively.

Just after 9.45am on October 17, 2022, the University police received reports of the shooting. Officers found Walia, who was suffering from gunshot wounds that proved fatal. Minutes later, just after 10am, police found a vehicle that had been set afire. A vehicle connected to the case was identified by Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers.

Soon after 10.20am that day, police tracked down Basra, Kang and Baptiste and arrested them in connection with the homicide and arson. They were arrested after the vehicle they were in was involved in a collision with a British Columbia High Patrol vehicle and a commercial truck.

The case was transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). The shooting was linked to the ongoing gang warfare in progress in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia.

“The three convicted in this case showed a complete disregard for public safety as they fled from multiple crime scenes,” IHIT Sergeant Freda Fong said in a statement on Tuesday, adding, “We are fortunate no bystanders were injured in the process.”