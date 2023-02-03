Home / World News / Canada monitoring potential 2nd incident of suspected surveillance balloon

world news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 11:12 AM IST

Chinese Spy Balloon: The US is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over US airspac.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Canada's defense ministry said it detected a "high-altitude surveillance balloon" and was monitoring a "potential second incident" after US officials said a Chinese spy balloon was found lingering over the western US state of Montana.

"A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by NORAD. Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident," it said in a statement, without giving further details.

