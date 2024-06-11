 Canada passes motion supporting Tibetan self-determination | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada passes motion supporting Tibetan self-determination

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Jun 11, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The motion, introduced by Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, was passed on Monday. Every MP present in the House voted in favour, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not present when the vote took place

Toronto: Canada’s House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion recognising the Tibetan claim to “self-determination.”

Tibetan activists in Ottawa on Monday (Credit: Canada Tibet Committee)
Tibetan activists in Ottawa on Monday (Credit: Canada Tibet Committee)

The motion, which had been moved by Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, an MP from the Bloc Québécois, was passed on Monday. While all MPs present in the House voted in favour of the motion, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not in the chamber when it was passed.

Another Bloc MP Julie Vignola posted on X after the vote, “The motion adopted today represents more than a year of discussions and negotiations.”

Reacting to the development, Canada Tibet Committee or CTC posted on X, “Thrilled to announce that the Parliament of Canada has passed a unanimous motion declaring Tibet’s right to self-determination.”

The text of the motion stated that the House by “unanimous consent”, resolved that China is carrying out a policy of systemic cultural assimilation against Tibetans.

Importantly, it recognised “Tibetans, as a people and a nation, can claim the right to self-determination.”

It added, “Tibetans are empowered to freely choose their economic, social, cultural and religious policies without interference from any external power. This empowerment prohibits China from interfering in the choice of the next Tibetan spiritual leader, the eventual successor to His Holiness the 14th Dalai lama.”

Among those who welcomed the motion’s passage was Sherap Therchin, executive director of the CTC. He described it as a “historic milestone.”

He said it will help Tibetans further their cause by fighting against Beijing’s “disinformation” that Tibet had historically been part of China since it was annexed in 1950.

“This is not a legally binding motion, but it stays in the government record. It is a huge step, going beyond usual human rights angle. Hopefully, this will encourage the government to take further steps,” Therchin said.

Therchin, who was in Ottawa, said his group also met Canadian MPs cutting across party lines, while the annual Parliamentary Friends of Tibet reception was also held on Monday.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Canada passes motion supporting Tibetan self-determination
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On