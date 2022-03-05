Canada police arrest 3 persons in connection with temple robberies
Canadian law enforcement has arrested three persons and is searching for a fourth in connection with a series of break-ins and robberies that have targeted places of worship, mainly Hindu temples.
A large number of those incidents, which included vandalisation, occurred in the Greater Toronto Area and on Friday, Peel Regional Police released the names of three persons it has in custody. “Between November 2021 and March 2022, the suspects gained access into buildings, proceeded to remove cash from donation boxes inside the premises, and subsequently fled the area,” the statement said.
The three identified are Indo-Canadian residents of Brampton, Jagdish Pandher, 39, Gursharnjeet Dhindsa, 31, and Parminder Gill, 42, and they have been charged with disguise with intent and break, enter and commit an indictable offence.
A spokesperson for Peel Police told the Hindustan Times there were as many as 13 such episodes in the region, of which nine involved Hindu temples, two each pertained to Jain temples and Sikh gurdwaras.
Investigators are searching for a “known fourth suspect” who has not been named. The investigation is ongoing and “there is no indication that these crimes are hate-motivated,” the statement said. “However, all possible motives will continue to be considered as this investigation progresses”, it added.
The arrests have led to a sense of relief within the Hindu community in the area, since temples were the principal targets over the protracted period. “Given this situation, there will be some confidence in the community now that they have been arrested,” Har Bhajan Shastri, pandit at the Chintpurni Mandir in Brampton said. The flurry of break-ins had caused fear and anger among priests and devotees.
Police officials met with community leaders on February 16, with the mayors of Brampton and Mississauga also present, and one of those at the meeting said there may have been at least 18 such break-ins, though some were outside the Peel Police’s jurisdiction, having occurred in the town on Hamilton and even the Niagara Falls locality.
Police are working with temples to enhance security, as the spokesperson said, “Members from our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion bureau, Divisional Mobilisation Unit and Crime Prevention team have been working closely with places of worship across our region to provide additional patrols, safety tips and an open line of communication to address concerns. Our Crime Prevention Services team has offered assessments of the buildings and provided tips on how to better protect the properties.”
