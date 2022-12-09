Canada police continue investigation into killing of Indian-origin woman

Canadian law enforcement on Thursday located a bicycle that was used by the suspect in the search for the killer of a 21-year-old Indo-Canadian woman, authorities said in a video release.

The victim of the homicide on Saturday night was identified as Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of the township of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). She was declared dead the next day, several hours after she was shot multiple times in what law enforcement descried as a possibly a “targeted incident”.

In a video release, Peel Regional Police (PRP) officer in-charge of the homicide and missing persons bureau, inspector Todd Leach, said the bicycle used by the unidentified suspect may have been stolen.

“If you find that it is missing, please contact the homicide bureau, even if you have already previously reported it stolen,” he said.

Through extensive video canvassing along with witness interviews, police believe the suspect was in the vicinity of the murder scene three hours prior to the shooting. They have not released any motive for the murder yet.

“During this time frame, they are observed both on foot and riding a bicycle. The suspect may or may not have visited this location in the past,” Leach noted.

The incident occurred at a gas station in the GTA town of Mississauga on Saturday. The police received information about the shooting around 10:40 pm.

“Upon arrival police located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted however the victim succumbed to her injuries,” a release from the PRP said.

“Police believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public safety,” the statement added.

The outlet CTV News cited inspector Tim Nagtegaal of the PRP as stating that Kaur has been shot “multiple times”.

Peel Police said that at the time of incident, the suspect was dressed in all dark clothing and was observed leaving the scene on foot following the incident. Police have not identified any vehicle used for the crime. The killer is believed to be male, according to a tweet from Peel Police.

